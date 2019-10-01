Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Annabel

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!






Annabel, Citgo Distinguished Scholar in the Arts category.



NAME: Annabel Shen
HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial Senior High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Annabel began figure skating at age of seven. By age 13 she was participating in Theater-On-Ice. She has participated in national competitions for several years, and in 2017 she and her team received a national bronze medal and went on to represent the USA at the World Cup! In addition to figure skating Annabel enjoys working on art pieces and volunteering. She has logged over 350 hours at many organizations including Memorial Hermann Hospital and MD Anderson. She started a fundraiser that raised hundreds of dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief. Annabel is an honor roll student with a number of awards for academics, service and the arts.

GOALS: After high school, Annabel hopes to attend either the University of Texas at Austin or the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. She will study biology or chemistry with the goal of gaining a career in medicine or health management

