Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Abdul

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!







NAME: Abdul Abuhwaidi
HIGH SCHOOL: Wisdom High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Abdul is a competitive and performance dancer at Wisdom High School. Though an injury took him out of the art he loves for two years, with hard work and dedication he was able to recover dancing modern, ballet, contemporary, hip-hop and jazz styles. He is an active member of the Homecoming committee, participates in cheer leading and enjoys volunteering at animal shelters.

GOALS: Abdul hopes to attend Sonoma State University and to pursue a career in professional dance. He'd like to work as a dance teacher, inspiring kids to work for their dreams.

