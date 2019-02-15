SOCIETY

Cinco Ranch student and FFA chapter president not limited by what she's missing

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Charly Edsitty meets the Future Farmers of America student who is not letting life with one hand hold her back.

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Cinco Ranch High School student is getting praise from her classmates, and it's all because she is just being herself.

Jennifer Lindgren is the president of her chapter of the Future Farmers of American program, and it's her positive attitude that has inspired many people around her to do the same.

"It's nerve racking. Right before you get in there, you have to keep your nerves chill," Lindgren said as she entered her final FFA competition.

For the past four months, Lindgren and Lou the Lamb have gotten to know each other pretty well. On competition day for FFA students in Katy ISD, competitors get a chance to showcase all of their work and dedication, logging long hours in hopes their project will take the top prize.

"Going out. Waking up at 4:30 every morning. Going out to feed her before school," Lindgren explained her tireless drive.

Getting up that early for a teenager or for most people is a struggle, but Jennifer is used to living life with many challenges and not backing down.

"I was born with one arm or one hand. No idea why. The doctors don't know," Lindgren, a high school senior who has participated in four years of FFA, told us.

Some people would consider her situation a devastating one, but she does not see it that way.

"It doesn't really hold me back from doing anything. So with lambs, I make some adjustments. They have to be used to it so I have to train them," she said.

"I think that the one thing we said early on was this is not an excuse for not doing anything," said her parents, Matt and Fiona Lindgren.

Living life with adjustments - not road blocks - is how she describes her day-to-day life. Never skipping a beat and also never missing out on any of life's opportunities.

Her hard work paid off with a third-place finish.

"It went better than I would've hoped," said a jubilant Jennifer.

She wraps up her FFA career on a high note, closing one chapter and looking ahead to the next.

"Whatever disability or suffering you're dealing with, don't let it control your life. You take control of yourself and put it in the backseat and go for a ride because you'll be fine," she advised.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfarminghigh schooldisabilityhtx katyKaty
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
JJ Watt gifts jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
Going to the rodeo? Here's what's new this year
Parent: Teacher told child clothes look like 'prison attire'
Texas natives, rodeo headliners win big at 2019 Grammys
Remember 1999? That's when Katy Mills opened. See it now!
More society
EDUCATION
Teacher sports matching hairdo with bullied student
Willis ISD teacher cuts hair to support bullied student
Texas lawmakers push to extend the school year
3 students sue to open Yale fraternities to women
More Education
Top Stories
WARRANT: Informant didn't buy drugs from couple killed in raid
Mayor falling short on pothole promise, records show
Neighbors react to details of suspects killed in police shootout
Minute Maid Park to host WWE's Royal Rumble event in 2020
Police: Dunkin' Donuts store manager fatally shot by boyfriend
Nickelodeon bringing back 'All That'
Houston shells out millions in fight for DNC 2020
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Show More
Pres. Trump signs border deal but will also declare emergency
DAVE WARD'S HOUSTON: Auto racing legend A.J. Foyt
UH football coach waves goodbye to West Virginia mansion
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce engagement
Depression symptoms could improve with new treatment
More News