A Cinco Ranch High School student is getting praise from her classmates, and it's all because she is just being herself.Jennifer Lindgren is the president of her chapter of the Future Farmers of American program, and it's her positive attitude that has inspired many people around her to do the same."It's nerve racking. Right before you get in there, you have to keep your nerves chill," Lindgren said as she entered her final FFA competition.For the past four months, Lindgren and Lou the Lamb have gotten to know each other pretty well. On competition day for FFA students in Katy ISD, competitors get a chance to showcase all of their work and dedication, logging long hours in hopes their project will take the top prize."Going out. Waking up at 4:30 every morning. Going out to feed her before school," Lindgren explained her tireless drive.Getting up that early for a teenager or for most people is a struggle, but Jennifer is used to living life with many challenges and not backing down."I was born with one arm or one hand. No idea why. The doctors don't know," Lindgren, a high school senior who has participated in four years of FFA, told us.Some people would consider her situation a devastating one, but she does not see it that way."It doesn't really hold me back from doing anything. So with lambs, I make some adjustments. They have to be used to it so I have to train them," she said."I think that the one thing we said early on was this is not an excuse for not doing anything," said her parents, Matt and Fiona Lindgren.Living life with adjustments - not road blocks - is how she describes her day-to-day life. Never skipping a beat and also never missing out on any of life's opportunities.Her hard work paid off with a third-place finish."It went better than I would've hoped," said a jubilant Jennifer.She wraps up her FFA career on a high note, closing one chapter and looking ahead to the next."Whatever disability or suffering you're dealing with, don't let it control your life. You take control of yourself and put it in the backseat and go for a ride because you'll be fine," she advised.