U.S. & WORLD

Cheerleader who knelt during singing of national anthem is suing university

EMBED </>More Videos

Cheerleader who knelt during singing of national anthem is suing University. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on September 19, 2018.

KENNESAW, Georgia --
A cheerleader is suing her university saying the school in Georgia violated her first amendment rights.

Tommia Dean and four other cheerleaders at Kennesaw State University took a knee during the national anthem last season.

This threw the school into the national spotlight, and the cheerleaders spent the next few games in the field tunnel when the anthem played.

Dean didn't make the squad this year, and in a federal lawsuit she filed on Sept. 5, she said the experience caused her to suffer an increase in migraine headaches and emotional distress.

Dean spoke out during an appearance on The View.

"I never want to come across as disrespectful to the military," Dean said. "That's not what this about. It is simply about standing up for police brutality against minorities, that's simply it. For many people who are out there in the military, I would never want to disrespect them. It's honorable what people do in the military. You're standing up for your country which is amazing."

The university says it can't comment on pending litigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldcheerleadinglawsuitcollegeGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Kavanaugh accuser accepts request to testify before Senate committee
Harvard black culture awards to honor Colin Kaepernick
Woman charged with stabbing babies at birthing center
Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
Harvard black culture awards to honor Colin Kaepernick
Extra police at Texas City HS today after threat found on wall
Lourdes University to offer degree in beer, wine making
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Valley Oaks Elementary of Spring Branch ISD
More Education
Top Stories
School superintendent resigns after comment about Texans QB
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of teen arrested
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
Harvard black culture awards to honor Colin Kaepernick
Kavanaugh accuser accepts request to testify before Senate committee
Officials: Gas leak causes flames to erupt near Museum District
Heavy rain coming in through Houston area
Man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
Show More
Wet and stormy for parts of the weekend
Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
Toronto businessman brings sex robot brothel to the Galleria area
Astros store holding postseason clinch event
Houston West Nile patient taken off ventilator 1 month later
More News