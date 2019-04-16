HTX

Channelview ISD touts $195M bond aimed at growing community

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a very important bond vote coming up for Channelview ISD. If approved, students and families will be able to take advantage of the benefits for many years to come.

With over 600 new homes being constructed in the area, Channelview ISD Superintendent Greg Ollis says it's no secret that classroom sizes are increasing.

"We're growing, which is a good thing for our community, and certainly a good thing for our district," Ollis said.

RELATED:


There are 12 campuses that make up Channelview ISD. Currently, there's one high school, two middle schools, eight elementary schools, and an early learning center. To keep up with the influx of new families and students, there's a call for a bond election to be held on May 4.

"The bond is $195,400,000. In that, we'll have the ability to replace three of our aging elementaries. Also, we're able to bring up and update our high school with a brand new (career and technical education) center," Channelview ISD board trustee, Kent Wilson, added.

On top of updates and new school construction, the district has a plan to improve school security as well.

"We're going to revamp every student with secure entries," said board trustee Patrick Lacy. "We're going to go through cameras. All of the care it needs to meet the requirements to be as safe as we can possibly be in this day and age."

The bond is something the district says it definitely needs. It's been 10 years since the last one, and if this one passes in May, it will be the students who benefit the most.

"Education is just like technology. If we aren't on the leading edge of it, we are behind, and we here in Channelview do not want to be behind. We want to be leading the way" Wilson said.

To learn more about the Channelview ISD bond, you can visit the 2019 bond vote website.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchannelviewbondsschoolhtxhtx east sideschool budget
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News