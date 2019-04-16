Channelview ISD touts $195M bond aimed at growing community

With over 600 new homes being constructed in the area, Channelview ISD Superintendent Greg Ollis says it's no secret that classroom sizes are increasing.
"We're growing, which is a good thing for our community, and certainly a good thing for our district," Ollis said.
RELATED:
- Bus driver becomes unlikely life-changing influence for Channelview ISD kids
- Channelview HS robotics team preps students for STEM jobs
- Elementary kids in Channelview hit record in donation drive
There are 12 campuses that make up Channelview ISD. Currently, there's one high school, two middle schools, eight elementary schools, and an early learning center. To keep up with the influx of new families and students, there's a call for a bond election to be held on May 4.
"The bond is $195,400,000. In that, we'll have the ability to replace three of our aging elementaries. Also, we're able to bring up and update our high school with a brand new (career and technical education) center," Channelview ISD board trustee, Kent Wilson, added.
On top of updates and new school construction, the district has a plan to improve school security as well.
"We're going to revamp every student with secure entries," said board trustee Patrick Lacy. "We're going to go through cameras. All of the care it needs to meet the requirements to be as safe as we can possibly be in this day and age."
The bond is something the district says it definitely needs. It's been 10 years since the last one, and if this one passes in May, it will be the students who benefit the most.
"Education is just like technology. If we aren't on the leading edge of it, we are behind, and we here in Channelview do not want to be behind. We want to be leading the way" Wilson said.
To learn more about the Channelview ISD bond, you can visit the 2019 bond vote website.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.