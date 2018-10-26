Today, it's music to their ears. But a year ago, you could say that Hurricane Harvey had C.E. King's High School marching band playing the blues."We took on a lot of water with Harvey last year, about two feet in the band hall," band director Mike Murdoch said.Most of the instruments were out of commission for weeks, and on top of the damage at school, many of the kids were also affected."Just to see a place you call home for so long flooded. You spend a large majority of your summer, half of the school day in there," C.E. King senior Miguel Gonzalez said.But through generous donations and hard work of students and faculty, they started to pull everything together."We had students living in flooded homes, replacing dry wall during the day and coming to marching practice at night. They were really dedicated to make it happen for us," Murdoch said.Through perseverance and the will to never give up, they were on the road to recovery."We just did UIL regional competition last weekend. We got first division for the fourth year in a row, and now we have our area competition coming up Saturday, where we have the chance to advance to area finals and hopefully state," Murdoch said.