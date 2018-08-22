Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Weather
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ABC13 & YOU
ABC13 and Univision partner for bilingual 'Back to School' phone bank
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
none
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Wednesday, August 22, 2018 02:24PM
HOUSTON --
ABC13 is partnering with Univision45 and HISD for a Back to School phone bank.
HISD bilingual volunteers will provide answers to your back to school questions.
Please call 1-855-841-4545 between 5p-7p this Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
education
ABC13 & You
education
back to school
students
HISD
univision
Houston
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
ABC13 & YOU
Heartbeat Music: a Priceless Gift for Families at Texas Children's Hospital
Three Siblings Become Doctors
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Saving an Endangered Species Through Salsa
More ABC13 & You
EDUCATION
Magnolia teacher decks out classroom for Texans, J.J. Watt
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
More Education
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted 'go signal' in $75K robbery plot
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Moms recall Harvey nearly 1 year after giving birth during storm
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
Homeless Aggie lands job after handing out resumes on street
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
NEVER SETTLE: Houston Astros release 2019 regular season schedule
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
More News