ABC13 and Univision partner for bilingual 'Back to School' phone bank

HOUSTON --
ABC13 is partnering with Univision45 and HISD for a Back to School phone bank.

HISD bilingual volunteers will provide answers to your back to school questions.

Please call 1-855-841-4545 between 5p-7p this Thursday.
