Education

"Big Awesome Book Sort" gives the gift of reading

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation is giving the gift of reading this holiday season.

The Foundation hosted its Big Awesome Book Sort on Saturday, preparing to hand out more than 24,000 books to 4,000 under-served children.

With the help of dozens of volunteers, they sorted the books to give to children from several local schools and early childhood care centers.

Using a custom-designed web platform, children create wish lists for their own home libraries. Members of the community sponsor children and provide six books to each through $30 donations.

RELATED: Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy as literacy advocate

Since the program started, the foundation reports it's funded almost 60,000 home libraries for children in the Houston area.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
education
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of police sergeant's suspect killer charged with hiding son
Mom of man charged in sergeant's death defended him before arrest
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Community says farewell to fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster
Alvin police shoot man to stop active shooting
Mattress Mack, Alex Bregman surprise pregnant mom of 8
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
Show More
Secret Santa pays off entire Walmart's layaway balance
Mom says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room hacked
2020 Houston Sports Awards finalists and Legacy winners
Warmer weekend weather before a strong cold front Monday
OMG! This cake is so big you need a machete to cut it!
More TOP STORIES News