Baylor University students wrap up 1st week during COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- Baylor University students in Waco wrapped up their first week of classes, and the coronavirus pandemic has made it challenging, especially for those students living in the dorms.The university took all the needed safety precautions to keep everyone safe while still trying to give students a memorable first-year experience."This is my first time living in a dorm, so I don't have much to compare it to, but I know all the safety precautions that are put in place by the university is to keep us safe and healthy, so I'll gladly adhere to it," said first-year student Madeline Reid, who's from Houston.The changes, however, may come easier for some students."I have never lived in a dorm before, so I don't really have an adjustment, but I know for some returning students it may be challenging because they may not get to experience as much as past classes have," said first-year student Erianne Lewis.Students said the university is taking the face mask mandate seriously."We have to wear masks anywhere we are not in the building, except when we are in our dorms," first-year student Jackson Jarratt, said. "Being in our dorms won't be that different, but everywhere else on campus will be. Everything from libraries to the common areas. No large group gatherings of more than ten, I believe, and the use of masks everywhere."In addition, the university asked students to be prepared to self-quarantine if exposed to or test positive for the virus. They've also asked students to have a COVID-19 kit prepared with several face masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning products for their dorms.