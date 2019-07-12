Pearland's youngest to hold public office is also a statewide treasurer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1965731" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A high school senior has won a seat on the Pearland ISD school board.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's a sign that Mikael Floyd was ready to hold the distinction of the youngest to hold public office in Pearland.Before ascending to the role at 18, he already had a resume while in high school."That February, I decided we were gonna run for school board and I put a team together in May of that year," Floyd recalled of starting his campaign in 2017.He won, which meant when he walked the stage at graduation, he was one of the people tasked with managing the school district as well as its policies. At that time, he was barely old enough to vote for himself."How does anyone do it, right? You have to do hard work, and you have to study and do your research and do your homework. I joke with my colleagues it's a lot like high school."Not only is he a school board trustee, he's also the treasurer for the Texas Democratic Party, and he's about to graduate University of Houston with a political science degree.When we asked him what he brings to politics, he said, "Easy: The youth perspective. The generational change and perspective on what our future's gonna be like."Floyd plans to take a break for law school."I'm really excited about that adventure and studying for the LSATs," he said."You got me in my study time," he added with a smile.