HTX

Pearland's youngest to hold public office is also a statewide treasurer

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's a sign that Mikael Floyd was ready to hold the distinction of the youngest to hold public office in Pearland.

Before ascending to the role at 18, he already had a resume while in high school.

"That February, I decided we were gonna run for school board and I put a team together in May of that year," Floyd recalled of starting his campaign in 2017.

He won, which meant when he walked the stage at graduation, he was one of the people tasked with managing the school district as well as its policies. At that time, he was barely old enough to vote for himself.

"How does anyone do it, right? You have to do hard work, and you have to study and do your research and do your homework. I joke with my colleagues it's a lot like high school."

Not only is he a school board trustee, he's also the treasurer for the Texas Democratic Party, and he's about to graduate University of Houston with a political science degree.

When we asked him what he brings to politics, he said, "Easy: The youth perspective. The generational change and perspective on what our future's gonna be like."

Floyd plans to take a break for law school.

"I'm really excited about that adventure and studying for the LSATs," he said.

"You got me in my study time," he added with a smile.

ORIGINAL STORY: 18-year-old elected to Pearland school board
EMBED More News Videos

A high school senior has won a seat on the Pearland ISD school board.



Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpearlandhtx pearlandhtxpoliticspearland isd
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News