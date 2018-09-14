EDUCATION

Art teacher wears same dress to promote sustainability

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey --
A New Jersey art teacher has pledged to wear the same outfit for 100 days to teach students about sustainability.

William W. Allen Middle School teacher Julia Mooney tells WPVI-TV that wearing a different outfit each day is very wasteful and that the fashion industry is a huge polluter.

The art teacher wears an apron during class time to avoid stains. Mooney says she washes the dress and even has a backup.

Mooney ultimately hopes her sustainability project will serve as an example for students. She plans to continue documenting her progress and sharing lessons about green practices.
