EDUCATION

An extra day off? HISD board to vote today on new district holiday, budget

HISD will hold a board meeting Thursday to discuss a new superintendent, among other things. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The HISD school board will vote on two major issues this afternoon at its meeting, and one of them could mean an extra day off for students.

The first issue is the proposed 2018-2019 budget. The district is facing an $83 million deficit, resulting in cuts at campuses and administrative and support services.

HISD says no district police officers have been impacted by the budget cuts.

The district's proposed budget for the upcoming school year is $2 billion, which includes increases for special education and dyslexia programs.

The board will also consider a new district-wide student holiday and day of community service in honor of Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta.

President Barack Obama declared March 31 Cesar Chavez Day in 2014, though it has not been made a permanent federal holiday by Congress.

HISD would observe Cesar Chavez Day on March 31 or the Monday that precedes it, similar to how the district recognizes Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Cesar Chavez Day would be celebrated for the first time during the 2019-2020 school year.

The board will hold a closed meeting today to discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent after previous leader Richard Carranza left in March.
