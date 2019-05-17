dress code

Alvin ISD lifts ban on boys wearing makeup after punishing cosmetology student in 2018

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Alvin ISD is now allowing boys to wear makeup to school.

The district released its dress code for the upcoming school year, which now allows boys to wear makeup.

This decision comes months after a male student in the cosmetology program at Shadow Creek High School was sent to in-school suspension for wearing makeup on campus last year.

The new dress code states that "extreme makeup that drastically changes the student's appearance or disrupts class will not be allowed."

