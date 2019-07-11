HTX

Alvin ISD Aqua robotics thrive at national competition

By Chris Nocera
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Earlier this year, seven teams from Alvin ISD competed in the regional SeaPerch Challenge, an underwater robotics program.

Some of the teams were invited to compete at a national level.

Rebecca Garza coaches the Pomona Elementary Hydro Pirates and helped guide her students toward nationals in Washington D.C. this year.

"Just having them develop actual ROVs, making their designs, having them plan, try to figure out and using that design process," Garza explained.

"We're actually going against some of the best teams in the country, and I was really stressed, but it was awesome," 11-year-old Madilynn Marquez said.

The Marek Elementary Sea Unicorns also made it to Washington.

"I like that they incorporate all the different things about it, like science, technology, engineering and mathematics," 11-year-old Haley Hoang said.

The girls brought their A-game, competing against 200 other teams.

"We're an elementary school team that competed against both middle school and elementary school teams. We scored third place overall in the obstacle course. They had a lot of fun, exploring their creativity side from a technology standpoint," Coach Brian Cao with the Sea Unicorns said.

