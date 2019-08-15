Alvin HS seniors celebrate their last 1st day of school with 'Senior Sunrise'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's back to school time for Alvin ISD, and Alvin High School seniors celebrated their last first day of school with a Senior Sunrise.The class of 2020 met on the school's football field before school and watched the sun rise together.AHS Project Graduation hosted the annual event, and provided breakfast for the students who participated."The first year Senior Sunrise was put on they had a small turnout," senior Colby Patterson said. "Each year has progressively gotten better, and this year we're estimated to have about 400 seniors."Teacher and senior class sponsor Sienna Flores says she hopes the students remember their first-day excitement all year long."I'm a hometown girl, and I teach at my alma mater. I hope they have the love of Alvin and keep the love of Alvin that I've been able to keep throughout the years," Flores said.The annual event is fairly new for Alvin High School, but senior Lauren Collins says she wants the tradition to continue."It's kind of a bittersweet thing because we're going to be able to start our lives, but we've been together for the last 12 years of our lives," Collins said.Several other districts hold similar events to kick off the school year.In May, the seniors will gather again to watch the sunset.