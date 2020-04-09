Education

Aldine ISD turned to elementary teacher to expand online classes for students

By Roxie Bustamante
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the COVID-19 crisis began impacting schools, Aldine ISD's Extended Learning Task Force took action to provide the resources students and parents need online.

Before the outbreak, Tysheka McKinnie, a math skills specialist for Goodman Elementary School, was testing out a way to post interactive learning videos online. She describes it as an online math hub that breaks down math assignments step by step.



"A lot of families thought it was helpful," McKinnie said. "Not only families, teachers thought it was a great resource to use."

She said weeks later, she received an email from the district asking if she would join a subcommittee of the task force to help expand its online classes.

"Once this happened, it dawned on me, like, this was the actual purpose of this website," McKinnie said.

It's just one of many ways the district is trying to reach its students during isolation, including their main website, which also has a list of resources.

"In this time where we can't really do anything where we're isolated," McKinnie said, "It's crazy how we're becoming closer with our facility, staff and with our students and our parents. So, I'm looking forward to how it's going to play out."

She said they also worked together to provide Chromebooks and take-home packets for students who may not have access to a computer.

"All the activities that are inside are also available online so, if our students have access to the online platform, they actually don't need a take-home packet because it's exactly the same," McKinnie said.

You can find more information on the Aldine ISD website.

