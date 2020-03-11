Education

Alabama House votes to lift decades-long ban bringing yoga back to public schools without 'namaste'

Alabama on Tuesday inched forward with lifting a decades-old ban on yoga in public schools, but the bill would keep the greeting "namaste" on the forbidden list.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted 84-17 for the bill by Rep. Jeremy Gray, a Democratic legislator from Opelika. The bill is an attempt to reverse a 1993 policy that booted yoga from public schools.

The House-passed bill says local school systems can decide if they want to teach yoga poses and stretches. However, the moves and exercises taught to students must have exclusively English names, according to the legislation. It would also prohibit the use of chanting, mantras and teaching the greeting "namaste."

The Alabama Board of Education in 1993 voted to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms. The ban was pushed by conservative groups.

The yoga ban got new attention in 2018 when an old document circulated listing yoga - along with games like tag - among inappropriate activities in gym class.

Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said the rule still exists on the state books, although, "we don't monitor who is doing yoga poses and those kind of things."

"I think it's a fine bill," Mackey said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationalabamayogapublic schoolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about 13 COVID-19 cases in Houston-area
Get your COVID-19 questions answered here
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden wins Michigan, Miss., Mo.
ABC13 Evening News for March 10, 2020
Texas A&M delaying restart of classes after spring break
Nursing homes are "ground zero" for COVID-19
Show More
37 asked to isolate after Egypt trip with Houston museum
Video shows car dealership worker crashing with METRORail
Less rain, more fog on Wednesday
Flying United? Carrier anticipates flight cuts going into May
Fist bumps are out? The World Health Organization says yes
More TOP STORIES News