EDUCATION

Houston activist under fire for alleged threat against HISD board president

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston activist under fire for alleged threat against HISD Board president (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been a wild, eventful week for Houston Independent School District.

Tuesday's board meeting to decide the fate of 10 under-performing schools ended in chaos and parents being dragged out and arrested.
EMBED More News Videos

At least one person dragged out of tense HISD board of trustees meeting



Now, law enforcement is looking into an alleged threat to kill Board of Education President Rhonda Skillern-Jones.

"I didn't threaten to kill that woman. I didn't threaten to kill any of them," Ashton P. Woods explained.

The Houston activist is trying to set the record straight about the comment he made during a Facebook Live feed.

Skillern-Jones just found out about it.

"Last night I got a call that officers were on their way to my location to pick me up and take me to be briefed on what was going on. Very wrong choice of words, but I'm not afraid. I don't think he would ever attempt anything like that," she said.

Woods said Skillern-Jones is right.

While he does want her to resign her position, he says his comment was taken out of context.

"Basically, I want to kill their careers, I want to watch them ruined, I want to watch their lives burn up in front of them. I've known Rhonda for a while and I know everything was heated and I know a lot of other people said a lot of other things," he said.

Skillern-Jones said she's sorry about how things played out at Tuesday's meeting, and was simply trying to keep order when she decided to clear out the room.

Regardless of opinions, Skillern-Jones told ABC13 she will not resign and will keep her focus on the 215,000 students who have been entrusted to her.

"We're in between a rock and hard place with the new state law and we'll just see. We'll do our best and hopefully God will do whatever his intent is to help us with these schools," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhouston isdHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
More Education
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News