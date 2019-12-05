ABC13 superfan at South Houston Elementary meets Elita Loresca

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As ABC13+ continues to spotlight the wonderful city of South Houston, ABC13 Meteorologist Elita Loresca stopped by to spend the morning at South Houston Elementary.Loresca had a blast hanging out with the students and staff of South Houston Elementary. But most importantly, Loresca got to meet ABC13 superfan Elizabeth Aleman, an employee of Pasadena ISD.Immediately Aleman gushed that she was a longtime viewer of ABC13, as well as the rest of her family.At the end of her visit, Loresca surprised students and staff with the chance to practice forecasting the weather.