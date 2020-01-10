abc13 plus alvin

ABC13+ ALVIN: Distinct Abilities program helping students with special needs through inclusivity

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A classroom in which children can grow to be their own person while learning in a healthy environment is a parent's dream.

That's why Distinct Abilities is so important to the Alvin community.

Located near Highway 6 in Alvin, the school prides itself in practicing a full inclusion concept.

That means blending students with special needs with those with non-special needs in the same classroom. Parents like Mindy Rios, whose son Jacob attends the school, say the program is helping immensely.

"It helps for him to be around children that are developing normally, so he gets to see the good role models in the other children," said Rios. "So, for him, the inclusion is the most important part."

Founder Valerie Connatser developed the program years ago. With more than 33 years in the child care industry, Connatser said she realized many day cares or private schools were hesitant to accept children with special needs and give them the guidance they needed on a daily basis while being integrated in a classroom.

That's when Distinct Abilities blossomed.

"It's a win-win situation," she said. "The children of special needs get to emulate other children, other than special needs children, and the children of non-special needs get an opportunity to mentor other children. It gives them a great sense of responsibility and caring for these children."

Teachers like April Hightower believe the program works very well for her students.
"With bullying being such a big issue in the world nowadays, the fact that these children are together all the time, it lets them know that everybody is the same, even though they may not work at the same pace," said Hightower. "Everybody is the same"

Michelle Vera's son Aiden has Down syndrome. She has seen improvements in her son's growth.

"There are milestones," said Vera. "Just knowing how to stand in line and wait your turn to go down a slide. He picks it up. He knows how to do it by himself without the cues."

Distinct Abilities has two locations: Clear Lake and Alvin.

"We really would like to be able to see us put this type of a program in place in all kinds of communities," Connatser explained. "You think it would really be beneficial for all communities to have this type of program. Distinct Abilities or not, the main core concept of Distinct Abilities will do well all throughout, anywhere in the world."

For more information, visit distinctabilities.com.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationalvinchildren's healthdisabilitychildrenchildren firstdisability issuesraising healthy kidsabc13 plusabc13 plus alvin
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS ALVIN
Why downtown Alvin will be the place to be for this event in April
Alvin students vie for a chance to serve a meal in space
Alvin ISD school honors local educator
Elita Loresca brings ABC13+ to Pomona Elementary in Alvin ISD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
It snowed somewhere in Texas, it just wasn't here!
It'll be cold with plenty of sunshine
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Mom says Alief ISD won't let 6-year-old son wear earrings
Houston teen goes from homeless to earning college scholarship
First 100 drivers get free gas at this gas station in Pasadena
New employee allegedly steals $17,000 on very first day of work
Show More
Truck thief chased down by owner in the Heights
Driver expected to be charged in fiery crash that killed 3
Girl fighting rare disease gets surprise ahead of surgery
Massive fight breaks out at TSU Lady Tigers game
Woman robbed and pepper sprayed while pumping gas
More TOP STORIES News