911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency

A police department dispatcher gets some extra credit for helping a student with a homework emergency.

LAFAYETTE, Indiana --
A Lafayette Police Department dispatcher gets some extra credit for helping a student with a homework emergency.

The department tweeted out the audio of a 911 call from the young boy on Friday.

Instead of turning the boy away, dispatcher Antonia Bundy stayed on the phone to help him.

"We get a lot of unusual call requests, but this one kind of stood out," said Lafayette Police Sergeant Matt Gard.

Bundy has been a dispatcher with the department since April 2016.

"She's very much a dedicated employee, it doesn't surprise us that she goes above and beyond on a regular basis," said Sgt. Gard.

Gard says they can't identify the boy because he called from a cell phone that can't be traced.

According to Gard, police think they know what school he may attend and are trying to connect with him through the school's principal.

"We want to make sure everything is good, and make sure he knows, we appreciate him calling," Gard said.

Police also want to make sure he knows when it's appropriate to call 911.

"He's not going to be in trouble," Gard said.
