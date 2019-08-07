6 foolproof tips to make your back-to-school routine easy

Allow kids get ready by themselves in the morning Moms say it lets kids know it's their job to make sure they're ready on time and not yours. Some recommend a checklist. Plan a quick, but nutritious, breakfast Stick to a regular dinnertime After dinner, prepare lunches for the next day Do homework on the go Have a bag of supplies ready, so homework gets done while waiting or during a commute. Get kids motivated to get ready for bed by creating a privilege, like story time.

Experienced moms will tell you that a foolproof routine will help save you time and money this upcoming school year.Good Housekeeping compiled the six best tips.