6 foolproof tips to make your back-to-school routine easy

Good Housekeeping compiled the six best tips.
- Allow kids get ready by themselves in the morning Moms say it lets kids know it's their job to make sure they're ready on time and not yours. Some recommend a checklist.
- Plan a quick, but nutritious, breakfast
- Stick to a regular dinnertime
- After dinner, prepare lunches for the next day
- Do homework on the go Have a bag of supplies ready, so homework gets done while waiting or during a commute.
- Get kids motivated to get ready for bed by creating a privilege, like story time.
