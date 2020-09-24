online learning

4-year-old attends virtual school with help from grandmas

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston 4-year-old is reaping the benefits of virtual learning because he's been able to go to school while also spending time with his beloved grandmothers.

Aaron Brooks started his first day of pre-kindergarten in front of a laptop with both of his grandmothers by his side.

His mother, Melba, shared adorable photos of the trio to highlight how much support she has received from them since Aaron was born.

"They have really been like my 'right-hand men', because, like I stated, I'm a teacher and this is my kid's first year in school," she said.

Melba is a teacher in Houston ISD and said she's navigating the challenges of virtual teaching while her husband is busy with his job in healthcare.

Because this year of pre-k is considered a "bonus year" of school for Aaron due to his birthday, the family debated skipping it due to concerns about whether they could adequately support him.

When his grandmothers got word of those plans, they stepped up to help, particularly Melba's mother-in-law.

"She was just like, 'You know what? Just show me and I can do it,' because that's honestly who he has been staying with ever since he has been born. He goes to granny daycare," she said.

Aaron started out virtual learning at his own house, but his bedroom full of toys turned out to be too much of a temptation. He now goes over to grandma's house where there are fewer distractions.

"I just want to say thank you guys from the bottom of my heart because I wouldn't have been able to do this without you," Melba said.

SEE ALSO: ABC13 hosts town hall on educational inequality for Hispanic students
Channelview woman shares virtual learning tips
Under 1% of on-campus Texas students tested positive, state data shows

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonback to schoolkindergartencoronavirustechnologygrandparentsonline learningcovid 19 pandemiclaptopscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONLINE LEARNING
91-year-old professor goes viral in online teaching photo
Superintendents focus on bridging digital divide
Students receive inappropriate messages while online learning
Channelview woman shares virtual learning tips
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people shot after 2 vehicles pull into NE Houston gas station
Texas governor takes aim at rioting in midst of renewed unrest
George Floyd's childhood friends to join ABC13 town hall
Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal
How you can land a job paying $25 an hour
Texas to let people register to vote online
Riders killed in fatal Uber crash were cousins, family says
Show More
Civil rights activists call for changes on police board
Drying out after Beta, fall front arrives next week
Mary Trump sues the president, family
Man flees to Mexico after allegedly shooting woman in Liberty Co.
How dad cheers son during chemo will brighten your day
More TOP STORIES News