Several Houston-area districts top list of best school districts in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many Houston area-parents are starting the New Year with the good news that their child's school district is one of the best in the state!
The research site Niche just released its rankings of the best school districts in Texas, based on data from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews from students and parents.
Katy ISD is ranked 14th, Friendswood is 16th, Tomball is 18th and Pearland ISD is ranked 25th.
Niche says factors included state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT and ACT scores and teacher quality.
Niche also ranked school districts by most diverse, safest districts, best places to teach and best for athletes.
If you're curious, Eanes Independent School District in the Austin area was ranked #1.
