Education

Here are the 3 toxic school supplies to avoid

Parents, a new school year has started and while you're still getting back into the routine, did you know that their school supplies could contain dangerous chemicals?

We all want to keep our kids safe, which is why Eyewitness News sat down with the Tox Doc, Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry to learn more about the three items you should avoid, and the alternatives to try instead.

Related:

Pearland ISD introduces more relaxed dress code for new school year

Kids in middle school most likely to have back pain from too-heavy backpacks

Back-to-school hacks: 5 tips for stress-free school lunches
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schoolsafetyschool
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BOTCHED RAID: Former HPD officer charged with murder
HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now
Soaking storms roll in from the Gulf today
3 dead and 2 wounded at separate scenes in SE Houston
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
Dad hits the streets in search of daughter's accused molester
Apartment residents threw bricks to alert neighbors to fire
Show More
Sugar Land ranked 5th most romantic city in U.S.
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Teacher's school supplies taken as over 50 cars burglarized
Man jailed after licking Blue Bell ice cream at Texas Walmart
Person with respiratory illness dies after vaping: Officials
More TOP STORIES News