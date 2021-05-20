feel good

Whoa! 3 sets of triplets graduating from Memorial High School this week

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 sets of triplets all graduating from Memorial HS on Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not every day you see a set of triplets getting ready to graduate high school, but at Memorial High School in Spring Branch, there are three!

"We've seen each other in classes before and it's kind of special," said Luke Bethancourt.

His brother, Alex, shares the sentiment.

"I think probably the funniest part of the ceremony will be hearing all the triplets' names be called," he said.

READ ALSO: Galveston grandfather to graduate from Prairie View A&M after 15-year break
EMBED More News Videos

This grandfather graduating from Prairie View A&M University is the inspiration we need today and every day.



Of the 664 students graduating on Friday, there are 18 pairs of twins along with the three sets of triplets. Each of them said they're ready for life after high school.

"I think it's going to be very hard for us because we're always together," said Nina Garcia about her two brothers, Alexander and Seth.

"We're all very different, but coming together is special, especially at this school," said Seth.

Plus, you might recognize three of those students, who happen to be the children of ABC13 anchor Gina Gaston and her husband, former Houston Rocket Mario Elie.

READ ALSO: 3 Houston sisters juggling motherhood and jobs all graduate with same degree from UHD
EMBED More News Videos

Thought they had to juggle raising their children, moving out of state, and working full-time, the Lampkin sisters have a lot to celebrate!



"I don't think she's really ready," said Gina's son, Gaston Elie. It's been quite a year for students as schools were forced to make a change during the pandemic.

Gina's daughter, Lauren Elie, believes it brought her family closer together.

"I think this year with COVID, our relationship as triplets has changed so much because we're all leaving for college. Like, 'OK, this time is so good for us especially, for our parents, too,'" she said.

As they join their class of 2021 at graduation on Friday, the siblings are excited for what their future holds.

"Everything I've experienced now, I've had [Gaston and Lauren] to lean on but now it's just me on my own," said Glenn Elie.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonhigh schoolschoolsgraduationpublic schoolgood newsfeel goodstudentsall good news
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
CA student defies odds, graduates college despite being homeless
Oakland artists build tiny homes for unhoused residents
50 Cent injects $300K into new HISD program
Young Leukemia survivor implodes Austin flyover in Make-A-Wish opportunity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbance in western Gulf up to 60% chance for development
Houston ISD board unanimously appoints new superintendent
Sgt. dies by suicide while under investigation for sex assault
18-year-old dies in fiery crash after running from police
Couple Turns to Ted after hotel cancels trip over pet policy
Robber on the run after mom pistol-whipped inside NW Houston home
Plan ahead! Freeway closures could cause backups this weekend
Show More
Houston employers add nearly 19K jobs last month
Officer kills man who opened fire during investigation, HPD says
Here's some advice on how to prepare for this Hurricane season
Deputies end chase by ramming suspect's car on East Freeway
Houston, Harris Co. left out of $1 billion in flood mitigation aid
More TOP STORIES News