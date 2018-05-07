2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals

To say thanks to all the great educators, many businesses are offering freebies and deals to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.
Chipotle - Buy one, get one free burrito from 3 pm to close on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with faculty ID.
Cicis Pizza - Free pizza buffet on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with valid school ID at participating locations.
Raising Canes - Free box combo on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, from 6-9 pm with current school ID.
MOD Pizza - Half off pizza or salad with teacher ID on May 8, 2018.
Tacos a Go Go will be offering 20% off to teachers who show their valid ID.
Every day deals
Apple - Special education pricing on computers and other products for students and educators.
Barnes and Noble - 20-25 percent off publisher's list price on all purchases for classroom use.
Banana Republic - 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases with valid student or teacher ID.
J. Crew - 15 percent off online purchases for teachers and students.
West Elm- 15 percent off your next purchase when you sign up with an .edu email address.
Related Topics:
educationteacherteachersfree foodfree stuff
educationteacherteachersfree foodfree stuff