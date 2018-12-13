EDUCATION

19-year-old to be youngest PhD graduate at University of North Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

19-year-old to be youngest PhD graduate in UNT history

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Most 19-year-old's are wondering how they are going to deal with their freshman year of college, or handling a full-time job. But Noel Jett is focused on completing her PhD.

Jett is set to be the youngest known PhD grad in the University of North Texas history.

Nancy Shastid, Jett's mother, says she knew her daughter was smart from a very young age.

"She started college-level math at the age of 10," Shastid said.

At the age of 13, she began taking classes at Tarrant County College. The next year, she and her mom moved to College Station so she could enroll at Texas A&M.

"You know, being under the drinking age is weird. Being under the driving age is weird," Jett said.

Jett graduated from A&M with her bachelor's degree at 16, but she wasn't finished. She went on to UNT, where she spent the following three years completing her PhD and dissertation in educational psychology.

But she's still not finished.

Texas Tech University invited her to their online masters program, and she accepted.

"I can't believe I agreed to all of this," Jett said.

Her focus is mental health counseling. She wants to help profoundly gifted students like herself.

"There's some sort of proverb or saying that says, 'Be the person you needed when you were a child,'" Jett said.

As she prepares for her next adventure, Jett hopes to help kids who may feel isolated by their intelligence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcollegeteenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'Sesame Street' introduces homeless muppet named Lily
Kempner High School delayed 2 hours today due to power outage
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Roberts Elementary of Brazosport ISD
More Education
Top Stories
Authorities: Bomb threats across US appear to be hoax
Off-duty officer jumps into action to help after horrific crash
Woman walks in middle of 610 North Loop after fight with man
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Next storm COULD bring snow to north Texas early Friday
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
13 Investigates: Earth-friendly recycling becoming more costly
Show More
Cash rains down on highway, leading to multiple crashes
Man gets 25 years in prison for stabbing death of Humble man
Mom lip-syncing her heart out embarrasses son on fan cam
Not guilty verdict in gruesome grilling murder in San Antonio
New details surface on driver accused in deadly Hwy 99 crash
More News