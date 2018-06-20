DAVIS, California --At 15, Tanishq Abraham has accomplished more than some adults.
Abraham now holds a degree in biochemical engineering after graduating from the University of California Davis with honors.
If graduating with honors is not impressive enough, Abraham was taking college credit courses at the age of 9.
"I feel very happy, very excited and very proud of my accomplishment," said Abraham to KTXL.
Both his parents are proud and they try to keep up with him. Since Abraham is too young to drive, his mother said, "I chauffer him around."
As for the possibility of missing out on being a kid, Abraham says he has been watching a lot of movies.
The teen will be back into the lab at UC Davis for his PhD, and eventually hopes to attend medical school.