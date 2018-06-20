EDUCATION

15-year-old graduates from college with honors & plans for PhD, then med school

Tanishq Abraham, 15, holds a degree in biochemical engineering. He graduated from UC Davis with honors. He plans to obtain his PhD and then med school. (KTRK)

DAVIS, California --
At 15, Tanishq Abraham has accomplished more than some adults.

Abraham now holds a degree in biochemical engineering after graduating from the University of California Davis with honors.

If graduating with honors is not impressive enough, Abraham was taking college credit courses at the age of 9.

"I feel very happy, very excited and very proud of my accomplishment," said Abraham to KTXL.

Both his parents are proud and they try to keep up with him. Since Abraham is too young to drive, his mother said, "I chauffer him around."

As for the possibility of missing out on being a kid, Abraham says he has been watching a lot of movies.

The teen will be back into the lab at UC Davis for his PhD, and eventually hopes to attend medical school.
