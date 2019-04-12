stretch your dollar

$25 summer camp for Houston teens for the entire summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston has a hidden gem in summer camps, without breaking your budget.

At BakerRipley summer camps, kids experience a variety of activities, including technology, math, science and crafts. Field trips take place every week.

Little Leaders:
Ages 4-13
$300 / month
$150 for August

Young Leaders:
Ages 14-18
$25 for the entire summer

Meals are included with the camp costs. There are some additional costs for a BakerRipley membership.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonsummerday caresummer campstretch your dollarchild care
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Shop Seabrook fish markets for incredible deals on fresh fish
New Houston store offering 70 percent off designer goods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News