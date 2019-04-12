$25 summer camp for Houston teens for the entire summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston has a hidden gem in summer camps, without breaking your budget.
At BakerRipley summer camps, kids experience a variety of activities, including technology, math, science and crafts. Field trips take place every week.
Little Leaders:
Ages 4-13
$300 / month
$150 for August
Young Leaders:
Ages 14-18
$25 for the entire summer
Meals are included with the camp costs. There are some additional costs for a BakerRipley membership.
