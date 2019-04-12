$25 summer camp for Houston teens for the entire summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston has a hidden gem in summer camps, without breaking your budget.At BakerRipley summer camps, kids experience a variety of activities, including technology, math, science and crafts. Field trips take place every week.Little Leaders:Ages 4-13$300 / month$150 for AugustYoung Leaders:Ages 14-18$25 for the entire summerMeals are included with the camp costs. There are some additional costs for a BakerRipley membership.