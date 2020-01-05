Buffalo Bills' Ed Oliver sports 'Be Someone' cleats at Houston playoff game

Oliver is a former star University of Houston player who was drafted by the Bills in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Ed Oliver back in #Htown. All time #GoCoogs performer. Now part of the #BillsMafia #Texans pic.twitter.com/fo2bo56XZV— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) January 4, 2020
Oliver was seen wearing special cleats around his neck that featured the iconic Houston "Be Someone" graffiti on the side as he entered the stadium.
The cleats match the "Be Someone" suit Oliver wore on draft day in 2019.
This here is for the greatest place on earth Houston MF Texas #•€ pic.twitter.com/Foe9zDDFTs— Ed Oliver (@Edoliver_11) April 25, 2019
The Houston Texans were victorious over the Bills in overtime, winning 22-19 with a final 28-yard field goal.
