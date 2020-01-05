Buffalo Bills' Ed Oliver sports 'Be Someone' cleats at Houston playoff game

This here is for the greatest place on earth Houston MF Texas #•€ pic.twitter.com/Foe9zDDFTs — Ed Oliver (@Edoliver_11) April 25, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Buffalo Bills' very own defensive tackle Ed Oliver rocked a special homage to his home city at Saturday's Wild Card playoff game against the Houston Texans.Oliver is a former star University of Houston player who was drafted by the Bills in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.Oliver was seen wearing special cleats around his neck that featured the iconic Houston "Be Someone" graffiti on the side as he entered the stadium.The cleats match the "Be Someone" suit Oliver wore on draft day in 2019.The Houston Texans were victorious over the Bills in overtime, winning 22-19 with a final 28-yard field goal.