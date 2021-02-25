Man shot in hands while driving on Hwy 59 near George R. Brown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot while he was driving on the Eastex Freeway at I-10 early Thursday morning.Police say that around 3 a.m., the man was driving northbound on the freeway near the George R. Brown Convention Center when a silver car passed him, and someone inside that vehicle fired through the driver's side window.A bullet went through both of the victim's hands as he gripped the steering wheel.The man immediately pulled over and called for help.He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.Police don't have a better description of the shooter's vehicle other than that it was a silver sedan.Authorities canvassed the area for surveillance video. If you have any information, you're urged to contact police.