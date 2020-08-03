Father shot in drive-by shooting on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is recovering after being shot at on the Eastex Freeway feeder road near Parker Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., police say the family, including a young boy, was stopped at a red light on the feeder road.

A car pulled up next to the family and opened fire, according to HPD.

The husband, who was driving, was shot and injured.

"There was a young child in the car. The young child was not struck," Lt. Christopher Bruce said. "He's okay. He was checked out by HFD, as well as the female passenger."

The husband was the only person injured.

Video from the scene shows the family's car with multiple bullet holes and a shattered windshield.

Police are still investigating the motive, and they do not believe it was a road rage incident.
