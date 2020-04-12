Conroe woman lifts neighbors' spirits with Easter bunny surprise

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is transforming holiday traditions across southeast Texas, and many people aren't letting the social distance stop them from connecting with others.A woman in the Bentwater community in Montgomery County decided to spread a little cheer during uncertain times. Let's just say Alexandra Hicks recruited the Easter Bunny for a surprise drive-by visit."We still wanted to do something," said Hicks. "I don't think we should stop celebrating, just celebrate in different ways. There's a lot of hope in Easter."Hicks managed to get an Easter Bunny to greet her neighbors, all while practicing safe social distancing."[On Sunday], I saw the Easter Bunny playing peek-a-boo with that little girl," said Hicks. "I was just laughing. That really made me feel good and special. Even in hard times, we can find the positive."