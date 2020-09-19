Amber Alert issued for missing 5-week-old in East Texas

WELLS, Texas (KTRK) -- Police officers in East Texas are searching for a missing 5-week-old boy who went missing in the city of Wells.

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon was last seen near the 500 Block of Old Forest Rd at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, according to an Amber Alert issued for the child.

Armaidre has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a diaper.

Authorities in Cherokee County were interviewing the child's father on Friday.

Officials are asking anyone that may have spotted a gray 2003 Ford Explorer driven by a Black man between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 903-683-2271.

The Texas Rangers were called in to help find out what happened to Armaidre.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abductionamber alertmissing boychild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect before Tropical Storm Beta's landfall
Houston-area school closings and delays
Part of Galveston's 61st Street pier collapses in choppy water
High tides already causing flooding in parts of Galveston Co.
Gov. Abbott on storm: 'We do anticipate heavy flooding'
Evacuation orders in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
4 safe, simple ways Houstonians can help neighbors in need
Show More
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
Houston doctor dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Bill O'Brien kneels during National Anthem at home opener
Houston man wanted for ripping woman's body with chainsaw
Crash splits rideshare car, 2 passengers killed
More TOP STORIES News