Society

School closed after water main break? What to do with the kids

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The major water main break that flooded the East Loop on Thursday left many without water or low water pressure, prompting several schools to close on Friday.

But the incident also created another question: what should parents do with children who have the day off?

Houston ISD, a district with more than 200,000 students, is among the districts on a long list of shutdowns for the day.

"It's kind of hard because everyone that we know, they work, so it is really an inconvenience for us, but due to the water we have to make do," said parent Tonia Nickerson.

If your children are home, you may consider heading to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Festivities kick off at noon, with the carnival opening at 3 p.m.

The Houston Food Bank is open for volunteer shifts. You can register at houstonfoodbank.org to find a shift.

Have baseball fever?

You won't be able to catch the Astros at Minute Maid Park, but there will be a game happening.

You can check out the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. It's a matchup of SEC vs. Big 12 teams including LSU, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and Baylor.

The 9-game tournament runs through Sunday.

Find tickets on the Astros website.

Don't forget! The Children's Museum of Houston is also open starting at 10 a.m.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston livestock show and rodeochildrenfloodingminute maid parkwater main breakwater leakeventsschool closures
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News