At least 21 markers spotted at shooting in east Houston near Denver Harbor, video shows

An ABC13 crew was at the scene and saw at least 21 markers on the ground, but it's unknown if those are all bullet markings.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway Wednesday in east Houston after reports that a person was shot in a possible drive-by.

Houston police officers arrived just before 6:30 a.m. at 7012 San Angelo Street, near Denver Harbor.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

