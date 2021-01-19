3 back-to-back crashes causing major delays on I-10 inbound near I-610

Three crashes on I-10 near I-610 are causing traffic backups.
The highway isn't completely shut down, but traffic is moving slowly.
Crash on the East Fwy inbound at Mercury. Use SH-225 or US-90 as a possible alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/dmJ40CiZQE— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) January 19, 2021
ABC13's Katherine Whaley suggests using SH-225 or US-90 as a possible alternate route.
