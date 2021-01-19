Traffic

3 back-to-back crashes causing major delays on I-10 inbound near I-610

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can expect some major delays this morning if you're commuting on I-10, the East Freeway heading westbound.

Three crashes on I-10 near I-610 are causing traffic backups.

The highway isn't completely shut down, but traffic is moving slowly.



ABC13's Katherine Whaley suggests using SH-225 or US-90 as a possible alternate route.

Live traffic map

