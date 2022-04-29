truck crash

Big rig crash prompts total lane closure on East Freeway WB at Waco Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Be prepared as you get out on the roads Friday morning. A heavy truck accident on the East Freeway is causing major delays.

All westbound lanes of I-10 at Waco Street are closed following an accident involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where traffic was continuing to grow. The 18-wheeler was jackknifed, blocking the freeway.

Drivers can take I-610 to the Eastex Freeway as an alternate route.

