Big rig crash prompts total lane closure on East Freeway WB at Waco Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Be prepared as you get out on the roads Friday morning. A heavy truck accident on the East Freeway is causing major delays.All westbound lanes of I-10 at Waco Street are closed following an accident involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m.SkyEye flew over the scene, where traffic was continuing to grow. The 18-wheeler was jackknifed, blocking the freeway.Drivers can take I-610 to the Eastex Freeway as an alternate route.