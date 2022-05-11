fatal crash

1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash on East Freeway that's blocking westbound lanes at Mercury

Deadly crash on East Freeway blocking WB lanes at Mercury

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major deadly crash involving a truck on the East Freeway is blocking the westbound lanes at Mercury, according to Houston TranStar.

The three-vehicle incident was reported at about 10:59 a.m. Wednesday.

Freeway cameras show Houston Fire Department and other first responders working to clear the scene.

Houston police confirmed one person is dead. It is unclear if there are any others injured.



