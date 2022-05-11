1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash on East Freeway that's blocking westbound lanes at Mercury

I-10 East Freeway (westbound) @ Mercury, vehicle crash has two lanes blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major deadly crash involving a truck on the East Freeway is blocking the westbound lanes at Mercury, according to Houston TranStar.The three-vehicle incident was reported at about 10:59 a.m. Wednesday.Freeway cameras show Houston Fire Department and other first responders working to clear the scene.Houston police confirmed one person is dead. It is unclear if there are any others injured.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.