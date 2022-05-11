1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash on East Freeway that's blocking westbound lanes at Mercury

The three-vehicle incident was reported at about 10:59 a.m. Wednesday.
Freeway cameras show Houston Fire Department and other first responders working to clear the scene.
Houston police confirmed one person is dead. It is unclear if there are any others injured.
I-10 East Freeway (westbound) @ Mercury, vehicle crash has two lanes blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2022
