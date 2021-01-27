Well-known East End corner store owner found shot to death in his truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a well-known East End store owner was found shot to death inside of a truck.

He was found around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Fidelity near Delaware.

Police say they have very little to go on.

They know the shop owner left his corner store before he was killed, but they don't know what led up the shooting.

Investigators say there may have been multiple shooters.

The store owner's death is the latest in a concerning trend in Houston's crime rate, according to investigators, especially just 27 days into the new year.

"Busy year already. Everyone is aware the homicide rate was higher than 2019. At this point, I would say the trend is continuing," Detective L. Lange said.

At least 400 people were killed in Houston in 2020.

That's 100 more than in 2015 and 2016, when the city hit 300 murders.

Last year's murder rate was 42% higher than 2019.

ABC13 has investigated the spike in violent crime, and we found the trends started to skyrocket before the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
