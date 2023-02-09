Turkey earthquake: Death toll surpasses 15,000, officials say

More than 15,000 people are dead after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria early Monday, according to officials.

The pre-dawn quake was centered in the town of Pazarcik in Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province and was followed by several powerful aftershocks. Thousands of buildings were toppled on both sides of the border, and the death toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched for survivors in the massive piles of rubble.

This comes as at least three Americans were killed in the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria this week, the State Department confirmed Wednesday.

President Joe Biden offered his thoughts and prayers on behalf of Americans following the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria during an event in Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.

"It's one of the worst earthquakes in that region in over 100 years and we mourn the loss of so many lives and we offer our deepest condolences," he said.

Biden also commented on the "amazing" rescue efforts underway.

"You see dads or moms pulling little babies out from underneath this rubble," he said. "So many people dying. And our thoughts are also with the survivors who've been torn apart by this tragedy."