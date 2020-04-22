Lakers star and former Aggie caught in 3.8 quake that rattled LA

LOS ANGELES, California -- A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck part of the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, initially listed at 3.8, hit just after midnight at around 12:03 a.m. and was centered about 2 miles from Baldwin Hills and Inglewood. It had a depth of 7 miles.

People felt significant rattling and shaking due to the earthquake in various parts of L.A. According to a USGS map, the shaking was felt over an area stretching from the San Fernando Valley to Anaheim, and from Camarillo to San Bernardino.

Among those who felt it was Los Angeles Lakers star and former Texas A&M Aggie Alex Carusco, who tweeted out, "HOLY earthquake."



The Los Angeles Fire Department has been activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damage, Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter.



There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.

The quake was also felt at LAX, where crews were checking airport facilities, but operations were not impacted.

