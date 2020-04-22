Lakers star and former Aggie caught in 3.8 quake that rattled LA

LOS ANGELES, California -- A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck part of the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, initially listed at 3.8, hit just after midnight at around 12:03 a.m. and was centered about 2 miles from Baldwin Hills and Inglewood. It had a depth of 7 miles.

People felt significant rattling and shaking due to the earthquake in various parts of L.A. According to a USGS map, the shaking was felt over an area stretching from the San Fernando Valley to Anaheim, and from Camarillo to San Bernardino.

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck the View Park-Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS



Among those who felt it was Los Angeles Lakers star and Texas Aggie Alex Carusco, who tweeted out, "HOLY earthquake."



The Los Angeles Fire Department has been activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damage, Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter.



There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.

The quake was also felt at LAX, where crews were checking airport facilities, but operations were not impacted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyearthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms possible in southeast Texas Wednesday
Police shoot and kill man they say charged at them in E. Houston
Driver abandons car after crash, leaving passenger trapped
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
National Guard steps in to help Houston Food Bank during pandemic
Gov. Abbott reports 500,000 jobs open in Texas
Show More
Haircut being given inside Wings N more caught on camera
H-E-B stores across Texas to extend hours of operation
How the pandemic is changing big construction projects
4 Catholic schools to close due to financial issues amid COVID-19
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News