Prelim M6.8 Earthquake southern Sumatra, Indonesia Aug-18 22:23 UTC, updates https://t.co/MJNoJnIANm — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) August 18, 2020

SUMATERA, Indonesia -- A preliminary magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked southern Sumatera, Indonesia Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.