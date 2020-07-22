7.8-magnitude quake rocks Alaska, prompts tsunami warning

A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles and was centered 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula is from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak. Along the Aleutian Islands it is from Unimak Pas to Samalga Pass.

By about 11:50 p.m., a tsunami advisory was canceled for coastal areas east and west of the tsunami warning areas.

WATCH: How to prepare for an earthquake
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."



The National Weather Service also said there is no tsunami threat to the California coast at the moment.



On Kodiak Island, the local high school opened its doors for evacuees, as did the local Catholic school, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

"We've got a high school full of people," said Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak School District. "I've been passing out masks since the first siren sounded," he told the Daily News.

"Everything's as calm as can be. We've got probably 300, 400 people all wearing masks," he said.

The center said for other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alaskaearthquaketsunami
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families of city workers who died of COVID-19 issue warning
Cans full of documents being burned at Chinese Consulate
Man killed ex while she was lying with daughter, police say
Mom plans funeral for her mom after son kills her
New photos show heartbreaking final days of HFD captain
Boys become orphans after losing both parents to COVID
City slows spread with 'COVID-19 contact tracing on steroids'
Show More
Judge blocks state takeover of Houston's Harvey program
Chicago shooting at funeral home injures 14, police say
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games, source tells AP
Fort Bend Co. planning alternate sites to treat virus patients
More TOP STORIES News