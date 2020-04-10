earth day

What to watch on Disney+ while you celebrate Earth Month this April

You might not be able to get out and about as much as you normally would this April, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate Earth Month!

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series and films from National Geographic and Disneynature. Here's a look at what's offered:

Disneynature
  • "African Cats"
  • "Chimpanzee"
  • "Bears"
  • "Born in China"
  • "Crimson Wing"
  • "Monkey Kingdom"
  • "Wings of Life"


National Geographic

  • "America's National Parks"
  • "Wild Yellowstone"
  • "The Flood"
  • "JANE"
  • "Before the Flood"
  • "Planet of the Birds"
  • "Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures"
  • "Kingdom of the White Wolf"
  • "Tree Climbing Lions"
  • "Hostile Planet"
  • "Wild Russia"
  • "One Strange Rock"
  • "Giants of the Deep Blue"
  • "Kingdom of the Blue Whale"
  • "Great Migrations"
  • "Earth Live"
  • "Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise"
  • "Into the Grand Canyon"


In addition to the curated collections, Disney+ released two new documentary films at the beginning of the month, "Elephant" and "Dolphin Reef," and added "Penguins," which had its theatrical debut last year. "Elephant" is narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, while Natalie Portman narrated "Dolphin Reef."

Check out those films and series and more at DisneyPlus.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth daymoviesdisneydocumentarydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
National Geographic celebrating Earth Month with Jane Goodall documentary
Portman, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex-voiced Disney+ docs coming in April
New crystal shop encourages self-love in Inglewood
Earth Day 2019: Facts, history about first Earth Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
New $100,000 bond set for man who was let out for $50
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Show More
Divorce filings expected to rise during COVID-19
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Montgomery Co. ends COVID-19 stay-home order
More TOP STORIES News