earth day

Celebrate Earth Day with a neighborhood safari for kids!

Looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day while staying safe? Organize a neighborhood safari and let kids' imaginations run wild!

National Geographic is encouraging families all over the country to organize safaris with their communities. The concept is simple: Kids will make "safari art" inspired by wonders of the wild world, and families will hang their creations so neighbors can enjoy their "safari stop." Get other neighbors involved and embark on your own social distance-friendly family safari!

Here's how you can host your own neighborhood safari:


Get creative!
  • Let kids make their own safari scene, starring their favorite animals. Don't be afraid to get creative!
  • Hang your creation in your window, front door or apartment balcony for your neighbors to enjoy. Chalking the sidewalk also works.
  • Take a picture or video of your "safari stop" and share on social. Make sure to use the hashtag #NatGeoEarthDayAtHome.


Then on Earth Day...
  • On Earth Day this Wednesday, go on a walk (exercising appropriate social distancing guidelines) and treat it like a family safari.
  • Ask kids to call out different plants and animals and see if other neighbors have their own. No matter what nature looks like in your area, take a moment to appreciate it.


Families can check out NatGeo@Home for coloring pages to print and more inspiration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingearth dayparentingnatgeo
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
What to watch on Disney+ while you celebrate Earth Month
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
Meghan Markle talks narrating Disneynature film 'Elephant'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about Harris Co.'s mandatory mask order
Man watching neighbor's home shot to death by deputy
Severe storms possible in southeast Texas Wednesday
Police shoot and kill man they say charged at them in E. Houston
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
2/3 of Texas restaurant workers laid off or furloughed
What to expect when flying after the pandemic
Show More
Pastor holds 12-hour prayer vigil for those impacted by COVID-19
Person in California died of COVID-19 on Feb. 6
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
Driver abandons car after crash, leaving passenger trapped
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
More TOP STORIES News