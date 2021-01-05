bank robbery

'Dynamite Desperado' wanted for robbing Galleria-area bank, stating he was strapped with explosives

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is seeking Houstonians' help in identifying the "Dynamite Desperado," responsible for a bank robbery in the Galleria area Monday.

Around 4:35 p.m., the suspect entered the Chase Bank at 5020 San Felipe St. and approached a teller, according to investigators.

The suspect gave the teller a "threatening note" demanding money, the FBI said. He allegedly claimed that someone had taken his children and strapped explosives to him.



The FBI said the teller, in fear of her life, gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect left the bank on foot and headed southbound toward S. Post Oak Lane.

Witnesses at the scene did not see any explosives or weapons.

Officials describe the suspect as a thin, Black male, approximately 6' - 6'4", in his 20s or 30s. Surveillance video shows he was wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie, black Astros hat, a green camouflage face mask, jeans, and black and white sneakers.

