HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help to find a man with dementia last seen Wednesday in northwest Houston.Dwight Ned, 54, was seen leaving the area of the 4300 block of Oak Shadows Drive while wearing camo pants and a blue jacket.Ned is a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is mentally challenged, according to Houston police.If you have any information on Ned's whereabouts, call 911 or the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840. Case number reference is 222764-21.